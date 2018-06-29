Hillal Soudani: Nottingham Forest sign Algerian forward for undisclosed fee

From the section

Hillal Soudani's last goal for Algeria came in a 2-1 win over Guinea in June 2017

Nottingham Forest have signed Algerian international Hillal Soudani for an undisclosed fee from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

The 30-year-old, who scored 86 goals in five seasons in Croatia, has agreed a three-year deal at the City Ground.

The forward has also scored 21 goals in 41 appearances for his homeland.

He is the fourth overseas signing to join the club this summer following Portuguese trio Gil Bastiao Dias, Diogo Goncalves and Joao Carvalho.

Carvalho cost Forest a club-record fee of £13.2m when he joined from Benfica earlier this month.

