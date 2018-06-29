Alex Wynter and Joe Jones: Eastleigh sign defender and midfielder
- From the section Eastleigh
Eastleigh have signed defender Alex Wynter from Maidstone United as well as Woking midfielder Joe Jones.
The 24-year-olds have both agreed one-year contracts with the Spitfires.
Wynter scored five goals in 41 National League appearances for Maidstone last season, having previously played for Colchester United.
Jones spent the last four-and-a-half seasons at Woking and made 31 league appearances last term as they were relegated from the National League.
