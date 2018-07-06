World Cup 2018: Russia v Croatia

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties as Croatia beat Denmark in a shootout in the round of 16.

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One at 22:25 BST (23:25 in Northern Ireland)

TEAM NEWS

Yuri Zhirkov, who began Russia's last game at left wing-back, is ruled out with a calf problem.

Alan Dzagoev, who has not played since damaging his hamstring in the opening match, could come back into contention despite a back problem.

Croatia's Ivan Strinic appeared to be nursing an injury when he was subbed after 81 minutes against Denmark, but is expected to be available.

Mateo Kovacic, who has been troubled by a shoulder problem, should also be fit.

OVERVIEW

Russia began this tournament without a win in seven friendlies, prompting some concern that - despite a kind draw - they could become only the second host nation to bow out in the group stage.

However, those negative thoughts quickly dissipated in the wake of the 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia and 3-1 victory versus Egypt.

They have found the going tougher in their last two games, registering just a single shot on target against both Uruguay and Spain.

In both matches they were content to allow their opponents to dominate possession, and that trend could continue against a Croatian side whose strength lies in midfield.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov: "As a coach I am trying not to watch the TV, I don't read papers, I am concentrating on my job. I believe that is the same for the players.

"I am trying not to get distracted. If I get a newspaper I will read a headline. Criticism is good but I believe we should have our eyes and ears open.

"We Russians like extremes so let's not go to these extremes. I believe it should be constructive, analytical criticism.

"You say people are euphoric: we, the people in the team, are not the people who should be euphoric."

Croatia winger Ante Rebic: "I think we have more quality in our team and I think we are going to be the ones to set the tone."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know what to expect from the hosts - although their win over Spain on penalties was one of the results of the tournament, they basically played anti-football to get it.

That got them through but it is not what we want at this stage of a World Cup, and I think they have had their moment in the sun.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions

Croatia have scored a total of 16 goals in their last eight World Cup matches

'The hosts are again underdogs'

Simon Gleave, head of analysis, Gracenote Sports:

"Russia performed as forecast in the group phase, finishing second behind Uruguay and qualifying for a knockout phase match which was expected to end their World Cup campaign. Instead, the host nation pulled off the shock of the round, knocking out second favourites Spain.

"Russia had never won a World Cup knockout match as an underdog before Sunday's elimination of Spain and the host nation are again underdogs in the quarter-finals against Croatia. Russia remain the outsiders, with Sweden, to win the 2018 World Cup but their chance of winning has tripled to 6% after reaching the last eight."

"Croatia were regarded as outsiders at the beginning of the World Cup as they were expected to finish second behind Argentina and then be thrown into a second round match against France. Topping Group D changed all that and now Croatia have a fantastic opportunity with only England ranked higher than them in the bottom half of the draw according to the Gracenote Sports World Ranking.

"Croatia's chance of winning the World Cup is now 10% and they are third favourites - behind Brazil and England - to reach the final. The second most likely World Cup final - at just under 13% chance - is a match between Brazil and Croatia."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two previous competitive meetings, in qualifying for Euro 2008, both ended 0-0.

The only other encounter was a friendly match in November 2015 which saw the Croats win 3-1 in Rostov-on-Don. The Russians led at half-time through Fedor Smolov's goal but second-half strikes from Nikola Kalinic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Mandzukic won it for the visitors.

Russia

The last five host nations to feature in a World Cup quarter-final have all progressed to the semi-final (Italy in 1990, France in 1998, South Korea in 2002, Germany in 2006 and Brazil in 2014).

Mexico were the last tournament hosts to bow out at this stage, losing on penalties to West Germany in 1986.

This is Russia's first World Cup quarter-final since reaching this stage at four consecutive tournaments between 1958 and 1970 whilst competing as the Soviet Union.

Excluding penalty shootouts, Russia are winless in their last five World Cup knock-out games (D1, L4), with their last victory a 2-1 win against Hungary in the quarter-finals of the 1966 tournament, which is the only previous occasion they have reached the semi-finals.

Again excluding shoot-outs, Russia are winless in their last seven World Cup games against European sides (D2, L5), with their last victory coming in 1986 (also against Hungary).

After having 10 shots on target in their first two games, Russia have managed two in their subsequent two matches (one versus Uruguay and one against Spain).

Russia have conceded two own goals at this World Cup - Bulgaria in 1966 are the only other side to score two at the same tournament.

Croatia