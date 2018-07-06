World Cup 2018: Sweden v England

Gareth Southgate's England side won a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time in their last 16 game against Colombia

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 14:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sweden right-back Mikael Lustig is banned after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament and is expected to be replaced by Emil Krafth.

However, midfielder Sebastian Larsson returns from suspension and will come back into the side for Gustav Svensson.

England forward Jamie Vardy is a major doubt because of the groin strain he suffered against Colombia.

Ashley Young has overcome an ankle knock sustained in that game while Kyle Walker is fully recovered from cramp.

Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker are a booking away from missing a potential semi-final for England.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson: "I grew up in the 70s and we used to follow English football. It was only one televised match a week in those day.

"I grew up with this and England was my second nation. It's a wonderful feeling to face them as head coach of the Swedish team.

"But football has developed a great deal. What they still have is the heart and the spirit of fighting. I have always appreciated that but it's not the England I grew up watching."

England manager Gareth Southgate: "Although our team will be better in two years with more life experience, maybe the cards on injuries and things won't fall as kindly and we won't get this opportunity again.

"It's dangerous if I start to get carried away, but I'm proud of the way we're playing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The thing that impressed me most about England against Colombia was the way they stood up to the provocation they faced.

Sweden's strength is their organisation at the back, but England have got the players to open them up, especially out wide, and I can see them getting some joy when they come forward.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sweden and England face each other for the 25th occasion and a third time at a World Cup.

Of the previous 24 matches Sweden have won seven, England eight and nine have been drawn.

Both World Cup meetings were group games which ended even. The sides drew their opening match 1-1 in 2002 and then 2-2 in the final game in 2006. Sweden did not lead in either game and came back to equalise three times.

In eight competitive meetings, including qualifiers, Sweden have won twice, England once and five games have been drawn. The Three Lions' only competitive win was a 3-2 victory at Euro 2012.

The last time the sides met was in a friendly in November 2012. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored all of Sweden's goals in a 4-2 win.

Sweden

Sweden are in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994.

They have progressed from three of their four previous quarter-finals (in 1938, 1958 and 1994) - their only defeat came against Germany in 1934.

The Swedes have made it out of the group stage of the World Cup in each of their last four tournaments.

They have won their last two World Cup games; they have only won three in a row once before, across 1950 and 1958.

Sweden have scored six goals at this World Cup, the same number as England's Harry Kane has.

Eleven of their last 14 goals at the World Cup have been scored in the second half, including five of their six goals in Russia.

Robin Olsen has kept three clean sheets, a joint-record for a Swedish goalkeeper at a World Cup along with Ronnie Hellstrom in 1974 and Karl Svensson in 1958.

Marcus Berg has had 13 shots so far, the most of any player who is yet to score at this tournament. The last Swede to have more shots without scoring at a World Cup was Ove Grahn in 1974 (17 shots, 0 goals).

England