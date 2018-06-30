Saturday's back pages

The Daily Star
The Daily Star lead on England's forthcoming World Cup fixture with Colombia
The Guardian
The Guardian points to the fact penalty shootouts will now be a factor as the World Cup knockout stages begin
The Sun
The Sun quotes manager Gareth Southgate stating he has thought about shootouts ever since missing a key penalty in 1996
The Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror claims Colombia's players will target England striker Harry Kane
The Independent
The Independent covers England defender Harry Maguire defending Southgate's choice to rest players against Belgium

