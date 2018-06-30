Lewis Baker: Leeds United sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

From the section

Lewis Baker scored twice during his season-long loan with Middlesbrough last season

Leeds United have signed midfielder Lewis Baker on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

Baker, who has only made one substitute appearance for the Blues, played 12 times in the Championship during a spell with Middlesbrough in 2017-18.

The 23-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

"It's a massive club with amazing history so it's a good opportunity for me," he told the Leeds website.

