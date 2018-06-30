Liam Noble: Hartlepool United sign midfielder after Notts County departure

Liam Noble started his career with Sunderland and has also had spells with Carlisle and Forest Green

Midfielder Liam Noble has joined Hartlepool United after Notts County agreed to terminate his contract.

The League Two side said the 27-year-old had "informed the club of his desire to move back to his native North East" following the end of last season.

Noble, who rejoined the Magpies in January, made 18 appearances as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

"Liam had a very open and honest discussion with us," said Notts County chairman Alan Hardy.