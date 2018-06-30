BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Angel di Maria stunner brings Argentina level
Di Maria levels for Argentina with 'a shot from the heavens'
Angel di Maria scores a long-range stunner to draw Argentina level at 1-1 in their World Cup last-16 tie against France after Antoine Griezmann had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
