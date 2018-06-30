Cliff Byrne: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann appoints new assistant manager

Cliff Byrne made more than 300 appearances in the English Football League

New Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has appointed former Scunthorpe United team-mate Cliff Byrne as his assistant boss.

The 36-year-old has left his role working at the Sunderland academy to link up with McCann, who took over at the League One club on Wednesday.

"Myself and Grant have a close bond," Byrne told the Doncaster website.

"We share the same outlook on the game in how we want to go about things and it is a fantastic opportunity for me."