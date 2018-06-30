Cliff Byrne: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann appoints new assistant manager
- From the section Doncaster
New Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has appointed former Scunthorpe United team-mate Cliff Byrne as his assistant boss.
The 36-year-old has left his role working at the Sunderland academy to link up with McCann, who took over at the League One club on Wednesday.
"Myself and Grant have a close bond," Byrne told the Doncaster website.
"We share the same outlook on the game in how we want to go about things and it is a fantastic opportunity for me."