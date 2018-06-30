Andreas Bjelland: Brentford defender leaves after rejecting new deal

Andreas Bjelland has won 28 caps for Denmark

Denmark international defender Andreas Bjelland has left Brentford after rejecting a new contract.

The 29-year-old spent three seasons with the Championship club, but injury restricted him to 65 appearances.

Bjelland played 35 games last season and was a key man as Brentford finished ninth, six points off the play-offs.

Head coach Dean Smith told the club website: "We are all disappointed we could not agree a deal, as last season he had shown the quality he possesses."

Bjelland helped Denmark qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but was left out of the final squad because of injury.

