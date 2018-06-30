France v Argentina: The Argentina fans living 9,000 miles from Buenos Aires

Indian Argentina fans idolise the team's captain and star man Lionel Messi

Argentina have developed a surprise fanbase in the Indian state of Kerala.

Hundreds of supporters in the southern region will gather - as they do for every Argentina match - to watch Saturday's World Cup last-16 tie against France.

That is despite living 9,145 miles from Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Indian television began broadcasting the World Cup during the 1980s, during which Argentina won the competition.

And 'Argentina Fans Kerala' have more than 250,000 likes on Facebook.

"They live in India, never visited Argentina, but throw a party at every match of the Argentine national team," reports Argentine news website Infobae.

It quotes Muhammed, a 27-year-old Indian fan, as saying: "When the TV transmission of the World Cup started in India in the 1980s, Diego Maradona was at his best so the Argentine team has many followers here."

Supporters bring flags, balloons and Lionel Messi banners to games - and some wear home-made Argentina shirts.