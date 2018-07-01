World Cup 2018: Pick your England team to face Colombia

Pick the XI you think should start for England at the World Cup in Russia

England v Colombia (19:00 BST, Tuesday 3 July)

How to follow:
Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online at full-time.

England take on Colombia on Tuesday looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Gareth Southgate made eight changes for the Three Lions' final Group G game against Belgium - which they lost 1-0 - so will have a rested squad to call on.

Did anyone catch your eye against Belgium? Or would you revert to the same starting XI that beat Panama 6-1?

My England starting XI v Colombia

Choose who you would pick in the England starting XI to face Colombia in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

2018 Fifa World Cup