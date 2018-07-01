World Cup 2018: Pick your England team to face Colombia
England v Colombia (19:00 BST, Tuesday 3 July)

- Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online at full-time.
England take on Colombia on Tuesday looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.
Gareth Southgate made eight changes for the Three Lions' final Group G game against Belgium - which they lost 1-0 - so will have a rested squad to call on.
Did anyone catch your eye against Belgium? Or would you revert to the same starting XI that beat Panama 6-1?
My England starting XI v Colombia
Choose who you would pick in the England starting XI to face Colombia in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.