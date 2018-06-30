Jack Muldoon: Harrogate sign AFC Fylde striker

Jack Muldoon (right) helped Lincoln win promotion from the National League in the 2016-17 season

Harrogate Town have signed Jack Muldoon after the striker turned down a new contract with AFC Fylde.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals in 47 appearances during his one season with Fylde having joined after two seasons with Lincoln City.

Harrogate are preparing for their first season in the fifth tier of English Football after winning promotion via the National League North play-offs.

Muldoon has also played for Rochdale and Halifax.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.