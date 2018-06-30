England v Switzerland: Leicester City's King Power Stadium to host September friendly

England will return to action after the World Cup with two games in September

England's friendly against Switzerland in September will be played at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 11 September and will be England's second game following the World Cup.

They will face Spain in the Uefa Nations League at Wembley three days earlier, on Saturday 8 September.

England have played in Leicester once before, beating Serbia and Montenegro 2-1 in a friendly in 2003.

Switzerland - who are potential quarter-final opponents for England at the World Cup in Russia - have only beaten the Three Lions three times in 24 meetings, with five draws.