World Cup 2018: Kieran Tripper inspired by David Beckham comparison

Kieran Trippier (right) has won nine caps for England

England v Colombia Venue: Otkrytie Arena, Moscow Date: Tuesday 3rd July (19:00 BST) Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online on full-time.

Kieran Trippier wants to follow the example of his idol David Beckham by being England's creator-in-chief when they play Colombia in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

Trippier's delivery from set-pieces has helped to create goals in their two Group G wins against Tunisia and Panama.

Former England captain Beckham was famed for his ability from free-kicks, and for his dangerous crossing, during a 13-year international career that earned him 115 caps.

Trippier has been light-heartedly tagged "the Bury Beckham" in some quarters because of the quality and consistency of his service from the right flank, illustrated by the fact he also created six chances in England's 6-1 win against Panama.

Tottenham's 27-year-old defender, who has recovered from a thigh problem and will return in Moscow on Tuesday after missing Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Belgium, said: "Loads of people have been saying that but I'm nowhere near Beckham's qualities.

"He was a fantastic deliverer of the ball. He scored so many free-kicks and created so much throughout his career. All I can do is keep doing the best I can and every opportunity I get I'll try to put balls in like David Beckham."

Trippier, who began his career at Manchester City, grew up idolising Beckham and Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, who won 85 England caps as an attacking right-back,

"I always liked how David Beckham played - his set-plays and his dead balls," Trippier said.

"Gary Neville played a similar position to me. Defensively and offensively he was a quality player for Manchester United and England. His trophies speak for themselves.

"I loved Gary Neville's energy, to get up and down for 90 minutes and his leadership as well. He was always organising, he was passionate. It was just his all-round game. He was a quality defender and could also chip in with a goal and an assist."

Neville was on the England coaching staff between 2012 and 2016, when Roy Hodgson was manager, and Trippier said: "It would have been nice to work with him and learn from him. Hopefully down the line I'll bump into him and have a conversation with him."

Trippier's Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli is almost certain to face Colombia after recovering from the thigh injury that kept him out against Panama and Belgium.

Alli says England have not lost the momentum built with those opening two wins after manager Gareth Southgate made eight changes to the side that thrashed Panama for the defeat by Belgium in Kaliningrad.

"As players, we support any decision the manager makes," said Alli. "I think we came here with a big squad. Everyone is fighting for their places, and it was a great opportunity. The boys did well, and we support every decision.

"Firstly we have to make it clear the whole squad is the 'A team'. We're in this together. The boys played well. The manager made a decision and we all back him. We didn't lose any momentum.

"We're all fighting and raring to go, and can't wait for the next game. It's important we react positively to the defeat. We want to win every game, that's our attitude. We know they're a dangerous side, but so are we."

He added: "We've got 23 players out here. Everyone is performing at a high level in training, pushing for a place in the starting 11. We all want to help and play our part. If you're not in the starting 11, you could come on and make the difference.

"We look to the next game now. It's not like a Premier League season. We have to switch into the next game straight away. We can't linger on it. We just have to be positive and perform in the next game as much as we can."