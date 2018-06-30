Edinson Cavani: Uruguay 'worried' by hamstring injury

Edinson Cavani scored his 44th and 45th goals for Uruguay - 12 of those have been assisted by Luis Suarez

Uruguay v France

World Cup quarter-final: Date: Friday, 6 July, 15:00 BST Venue: Nizhny Novgorod How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez says he is "worried" after Edinson Cavani limped out of their 2-1 win against Portugal with a suspected hamstring injury.

Cavani, 31, scored both goals as Uruguay booked a quarter-final with France next Friday - but left the pitch with 16 minutes remaining.

"We don't have a lot of time to recover," said Tabarez.

"Right now, we are only worried but we don't know how serious the injury really is."

Media playback is not supported on this device Cavani 'special' seals Uruguay victory

Cavani - Paris St-Germain's record goalscorer - said: "I hope the pain turns out to be nothing.

"I just felt something at one point and couldn't recover. I hope (to be fit), I'll do everything to make sure I can take to the field with my teammates,

"I am really happy to see all these people partying."