Sunday's back pages

Sunday Telegraph
The Sunday Telegraph have an update on Dele Alli's fitness for England
The Mail on Sunday back page
The Mail on Sunday's back page picture is France striker Kylian Mbappe after his goals against Argentina
Star on Sunday
The Star on Sunday have Harry Kane talking about England's forthcoming World Cup fixture with Colombia
The Sunday Express back page
The Sunday Express lead on England striker Harry Kane comments on the Colombia game

Top Stories