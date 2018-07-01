World Cup 2018: Dries Mertens wants goals to win friends free TVs

Mertens scored Belgium's first goal of the World Cup - a stunning volley against Panama

Belgium forward Dries Mertens says he wants to "score a lot of goals" at the World Cup - to help his friends get free televisions.

Electronics company Krefel has offered Belgian customers a full refund on a newly bought TV if Roberto Martinez's side score 16 times in Russia.

Belgium were top scorers in the group stage with nine, one of which was scored by Napoli's Mertens.

"My friends bought a television, so I am thinking about that," he said.

"With the qualities of Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard], we can create a great deal of danger.

"We are doing really well. We like to score a lot of goals."

Belgium face Japan in the last 16 in Rostov on Monday (19:00 BST) after a 1-0 win over England meant they finished top of Group G.

The Red Devils scraped through at this stage of the 2014 World Cup against the United States, winning 2-1 after extra time before losing the quarter-final 1-0 to Argentina.

"Yes, we are favourites but watch our last-16 game against the USA in 2014," said Mertens.

"They had a chance in the last minute which could have eliminated us. And I am not going to talk about the elimination to Wales at Euro 2016.

"But the atmosphere in the team is fantastic and there is the belief that we can win all our matches."