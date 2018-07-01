Aberdeen's Michael Devlin describes return after 13 months out as 'brilliant'

Michael Devlin made his first appearance since since last May

Defender Michael Devlin said it was "brilliant" to be back playing after 13 months out injured.

The 24-year-old played 45 minutes as Aberdeen rounded off their pre-season training camp in Ireland with a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers.

Devlin joined Aberdeen from Hamilton in January, but has not played competitive football since 20 May 2017, when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

"It's been a long time coming," Devlin told Aberdeen's RedTV.

"Since signing in January that's been the main goal - to get back on the pitch. It's the first step, still a long way to go, bit rusty to say the least, but I just loved being back and playing football.

"There's a lot of room for improvement there, but I'm delighted to be back there and thoroughly enjoyed it."

The Dons fielded new summer signings Lewis Ferguson, Stephen Gleeson and Chris Forrester in the victory over the League of Ireland First Division club.

Irishman Forrester scored the only goal of the game as Aberdeen continued their preparations for the Europa League first qualifying round first leg against visitors Burnley on 26 July.

"At this club we want to maintain winning standards and a standard of excellence across the board, winning games and having a winning mentality," added Devlin.

"We're here to be successful and give the fans silverware and success. So even at this early stage we want to win as many matches as possible."