Matej Vydra: Frank Lampard expects Derby striker to stay amid Leeds and West Brom rumours

Matej Vydra in action for Derby County
Matej Vydra has scored 26 goals in 54 league starts for Derby

Manager Frank Lampard expects last season's Championship top scorer Matej Vydra to remain at Derby County.

The 26-year-old striker scored 21 league goals in 2017-18, but has been heavily linked with a move to second-tier rivals Leeds United and West Brom.

Lampard told BBC East Midlands Today: "There is a lot of speculation but he is still our player.

"We will see, but while he performs as well as he did last year, with the level of goals, I expect him to stay."

Lampard, who was appointed in May, will not have Vydra available for his first pre-season friendly against Notts County on Saturday because of a groin injury.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to train with us," Lampard added.

"But he should be integrating back with the squad next week and then I will look at him. He is a top-quality player, without a doubt, and if he is here then that's great for us."

Vydra joined Derby for a club-record fee of about £8m in August 2016.

