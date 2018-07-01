BBC Sport - Ballers in shock as Iago Aspas misses a penalty for Spain
- From the section World Cup
Watch as BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright and guests Wavey Boy Smith (Mr Bigz), Cheeky Sport's Akeem & Jermaine show their shock at the Iago Aspas penalty miss that knocks Spain out of the World Cup against hosts Russia.
BBC Sport & BBC Radio 1Xtra bring you alternative World Cup analysis live from a Barbershop in London.
Nick Bright is joined by musicians, DJ's and sport stars to reflect on the latest action from Russia.
