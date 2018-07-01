BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mathias Jorgensen's last-ditch tackle for Denmark against Croatia
How Jorgensen's last-ditch gamble nearly paid off
Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen fouls Croatia's Ante Rebic to deny him an extra-time winner and Kasper Schmeichel saves the resulting spot kick to send the last-16 tie into penalties.
In the end, Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties to set up a World Cup quarter-final tie against hosts Russia.
