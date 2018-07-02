Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Tottenham, Everton, Sunderland, Inverness, Nottingham Forest

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dylan McGeouch will have a medical with Sunderland today (Monday) after the 25-year-old Scotland midfielder rejected a new contract with Hibernian. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Everton will finally make their £25m move for Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney this week, but manager Marco Silva will switch to another target should the Scottish champions demand more for the 21-year-old he wants as replacement for DC United target Leighton Baines. (Daily Express, print edition)

Everton will this week try ascertain Celtic's asking price for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, with Tottenham Hotspur joining Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the 21-year-old's potential suitors. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Scotland striker Jason Cummings has joked on Instagram that he might need to become a DJ after a permanent move to Rangers fell through following his loan spell and his future with Nottingham Forest uncertain. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers' Europa League qualifying opponents, Shkupi, have insisted their preparations for facing Steven Gerrard's side are not in disarray despite a 3-0 defeat by Celik Zenicam, who finished a dismal 11th in the Bosnian top flight, in their latest friendly. (The Herald)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the squad he has assembled over the summer is the English Premier League club's best ever as he prepares for their Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Striker Moussa Dembele has lost weight over the summer and will be in good condition for Celtic's Champions League qualifier against Alashkert despite missing the Scottish champions' first two pre-season friendlies, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Moussa Dembele will be ready for their opening Champions League qualifier despite the French striker being a late arrival for pre-season training and picking up a knee knock on his return. (Scottish Sun)

Major League Soccer-bound Honduras left-back Emilio Izaguirre says he turned down an offer to rejoin his former Celtic boss, Neil Lennon, at Hibernian because of disputes with agents as the 32-year-old was officially released from his contract with Al-Fayha after only 11 months while citing cultural differences, including the ban on his wife driving, in Saudi Arabia. (Daily Record)

Scotland Under-21 defender Jamie McCart says having spent last season with part-timers Alloa Athletic in League One helped him make the decision to leave Celtic and join Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent contract. (Scottish Sun)

Central defender Marcus Fraser admits he considered leaving Ross County after their relegation from the Scottish Premiership, but the 24-year-old is glad he stayed after being named captain. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Cameron Norrie says he has extra inspiration to do well at Wimbledon because he wants to live in London but cannot yet afford to buy a property there. (Daily Mirror)