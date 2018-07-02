Kieran Tierney: Everton keen on Celtic and Scotland defender

Two of Kieran Tierney's goals last season came against Aberdeen

Everton are keen to sign Celtic's Kieran Tierney and are expected to make an approach to the Scottish champions over a possible transfer.

The 21-year-old defender is one of the players Everton have identified as new manager Marco Silva seeks to reshape his squad.

Tierney still has five years of a lucrative contract left at Celtic.

But Everton are believed to be prepared to offer in the region of £25m for the Scotland international.

Celtic, though, have no desire to sell the player and Tierney himself is in no hurry to leave.

Their first competitive match against Alashkert in the Champions League first qualifying round takes place on 10 July, with the return leg in Glasgow seven days later.

Tierney has made 130 Celtic appearances, scoring seven times, and has been capped by his country on nine occasions. He has captained both Celtic and Scotland and has operated primarily at left-back but also in central defence. He has won three Premiership titles and three domestic cups with Celtic.