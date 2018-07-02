2018 World Cup: Spanish newspapers

Marca
'Going home' is Marca's simple, honest but damning headline
AS
'The end of a generation' declares AS
Mundo
As Mundo Deportivo point out, Spain paid the 'maximum penalty' against Russia
ABC
The gloomy headline on ABC simply reads 'Goodbye world'
Sport
Almost British in how reserved it is, the Sport headline reads 'What a pity'
El Correo
And finally, El Correo, who go with one simple word: 'Impotence'

