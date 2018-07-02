Dylan McGeouch: Sunderland sign Scotland midfielder and defender Reece James

Dylan McGeouch has won two caps for Scotland

Sunderland have signed Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch after his departure from Hibernian and former Wigan full-back Reece James.

McGeouch, 25, made 72 league appearances for Hibs after joining them from Celtic in August 2015

"The fans will like him because he's got a lot of quality," Black Cats boss Jack Ross told the club website.

Details of his contract with Sunderland have not been disclosed, but left-back James has agreed a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Latics from Manchester United in July 2015, played 28 games as Wigan won the League One title, but was released at the end of the season.

"He's another good addition and I think it's exciting to see that we're trying to build something. He's another new signing who is at a good age, and good in the final third." said Ross

