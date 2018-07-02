Lee Grant: Man Utd close to signing Stoke City keeper

Lee Grant only made five first-team appearances for Stoke last season

Manchester United are close to signing goalkeeper Lee Grant for about £1.5m from Championship side Stoke City.

United boss Jose Mourinho wants to let Portugal Under-21 international Joel Pereira go out on loan for the season.

With Sam Johnstone set to leave Old Trafford this summer, Mourinho will need back-up for first-choice pair David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Grant, 35, has played over 500 professional games in spells at Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

He joined Stoke in 2016 but only made five first-team appearances last season, his last coming in a 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Liverpool on 29 November.