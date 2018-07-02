Patrick McEleney: Former Derry midfielder rejoins Dundalk from Oldham

Patrick McEleney scored 16 goals in 78 games in his first spell with Dundalk

Former Derry City midfielder Patrick McEleney has returned to Dundalk from League Two side Oldham Athletic.

The 25-year-old left the Lilywhites to join Oldham in January but is now back for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

McEleney, who started his career at Sunderland, spent five years with hometown club Derry before moving to Dundalk in 2015.

He helped Dundalk to the Premier Division title the following year.