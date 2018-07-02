Mike Fondop-Talom: Striker joins Wrexham on two-year contract

Mike Fondop-Talom helped FC Halifax Town avoid relegation from the National League last season

Wrexham have made their second summer signing with striker Mike Fondop-Talom joining on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old from Cameroon joins after spending the second half of last season at FC Halifax Town, where he scored four goals in 12 games.

Fondop-Talom has also played for Guiseley, Whitehawk, Stanway Rovers, Billericay and Oxford City.

"We have beaten off lots of interest from others, including football league clubs," manager Sam Ricketts said.

"He is a real hot prospect we identified as a target really early on and I've been waiting to make a move for him since."

Wrexham have also signed Luke Young from Torquay since Ricketts' arrival at Racecourse.