Bristol Rovers sign winger Alex Rodman and midfielder Theo Widdrington
- From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed former Shrewsbury Town winger Alex Rodman and midfielder Theo Widdrington following his release by Portsmouth.
Rodman, 31, turned down a new deal with Shrewsbury and has moved to the Memorial Stadium as a free agent.
"Alex is a player that adds a lot of experience and can cut inside from wide areas," boss Darrell Clarke said.
Widdrington, 19, joins the club following a loan spell with Havant and Waterlooville last season.
Details of their contracts with Rovers have not been disclosed.
