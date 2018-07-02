Bristol Rovers sign winger Alex Rodman and midfielder Theo Widdrington

From the section

Alex Rodman scored in Shrewsbury Town's 2-1 extra time League One play-off final defeat by Rotherham United at Wembley in May

Bristol Rovers have signed former Shrewsbury Town winger Alex Rodman and midfielder Theo Widdrington following his release by Portsmouth.

Rodman, 31, turned down a new deal with Shrewsbury and has moved to the Memorial Stadium as a free agent.

"Alex is a player that adds a lot of experience and can cut inside from wide areas," boss Darrell Clarke said.

Widdrington, 19, joins the club following a loan spell with Havant and Waterlooville last season.

Details of their contracts with Rovers have not been disclosed.

