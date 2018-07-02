Derry City bring in former Exeter defender Danny Seaborne

Derry will Danny Seaborne can help solve problems in the Candystripes defence

Derry City have signed former Exeter City defender Danny Seaborne as they seek a return to form in the Premier Division.

The 31-year-old joins the Candystripes, initially to the end of the season, after being released by the League Two side.

Seaborne has also had spells with Southampton, Coventry City, Partick Thistle and Hamilton.

Derry's leaky defence has conceded 26 goals in the past 10 games.

Seaborne rejoined Exeter in December last year as a free agent but it was a short stay at St James Park.

City have lost five of their past six matches have already conceded more goals in the 2018 campaign than they did in the whole of last season.

The recent departures of Dapo Kayode and Armin Aganovic have left City light in defence.