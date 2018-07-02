Egypt's record-breaking goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary rejoins Al Ismaily

Egypt's Essam El-Hadary, at 45 years and 161 days, became the oldest man to play at a World Cup.

Egyptian club Al Ismaily have re-signed Egypt's record-breaking goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary, on a free transfer.

The veteran goalkeeper, 45, earned his place in history during Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, where he became the oldest man to play at a World Cup.

El-Hadary ends his contract with Saudi club Al-Taawoun FC where he was the first foreign goalkeeper to play in Saudi Arabia.

"Essam is back at our club again," Al Ismaily said in a statement.

"The technical staff, under the leadership of head coach Kheïreddine Madoui, will hold a meeting with El Hadary to know when he will join up with the team."

This will be El-Hadary's third stint at Al Ismaily where he first played in 2009 for a year before joining Zamalek and returned in 2014 before heading to Wadi Degla.