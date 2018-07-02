Adam Bogdan: Liverpool goalkeeper joins Hibs on loan

Adam Bogdan has not played since picking up a knee injury in November 2016

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has joined Hibernian on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive game since picking up a knee ligament injury while on loan to Wigan Athletic in November 2016.

Bogdan, who has been capped for Hungary 20 times, joined Liverpool from Bolton Wanderers in 2015.

But he has only had six first-team appearances for the Reds, his last being in May 2016, and his last international was in March 2015.

Hibs were looking for cover with Ofir Marciano, who was last season's first choice, still recovering from summer surgery on a finger injury and back-up Cammy Bell having moved to Partick Thistle.

Bogdan began his career with Vasas in his homeland before spending eight years with Bolton, where he worked under Hibs head coach Neil Lennon.

He played 17 times for Wigan in the first half of a season in which they were relegated after finishing second bottom of the Championship.

