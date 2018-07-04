Europa League: Bala Town v Tre Fiori (Thu)

Bala face Tre Fiori in the second leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue home on 5 July

Europa League preliminary round second leg: Bala Town v Tre Fiori Venue: Belle Vue, Rhyl Date: Thursday, 5 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST

Bala Town face the task of overturning a three goal-deficit in their Europa League preliminary round second leg against Tre Fiori on Thursday, 5 July.

Defensive errors proved costly against the team from San Marino in the first leg and Colin Caton's side lost 3-0.

But Caton says they are capable of staging a remarkable recovery to secure a first qualifying round tie against NK Rudar Velenje of Slovenia.

"All our lads are confident we can turn it around," Caton said.

"We're going to change the way we play, we're going to have a go at it.

"I'll be disappointed if we don't score a few against them. If we do concede it's going to be a really tough task."

Colin Caton is the longest-serving club manager in the Welsh Premier League

Caton has a full-strength squad available for the second leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue on Thursday.

Tre Fiori's Giacomo Pracucci, who scored in the 3-0 win, is suspended after he was sent off in the first leg.

"They were limited in terms of chances they created and it was down to silly mistakes," Caton said of the first leg, which was played at the home of Italian Serie D side Forli FC.

"The lads are angered by their mistakes and angered by the result and hopefully we can turn it around.

"As a whole we played some really good football and didn't take our chances."

Bala have never won an Europa League tie but have won two of their previous four home European games at Belle Vue.