Barry Fuller: Gillingham re-sign former captain and Brandon Hanlan joins

Barry Fuller (right) captained Gillingham to promotion from League Two in 2009

Gillingham have re-signed former captain Barry Fuller after his release by AFC Wimbledon, while forward Brandon Hanlan has joined from Charlton.

Right-back Fuller, 33, played 137 times for the Gills in his first spell between 2008-12, helping them win the League Two play-off final in 2009.

He has made 457 league appearances and has agreed a one-year contract.

Hanlan, 21, is on a two-year deal after his release by Charlton and was on loan at Colchester and Bromley last season.

"He's tall, he's strong and a good finisher. I think he will do very well for us and he gives us good competition up front," said Gillingham manager Steve Lovell.

Fuller, who skippered the Dons during his five years at the club, has also played for Barnet and Stevenage.

He said: "I'm over the moon, I'm excited to be back. The place feels homely, it's nice to come back to somewhere you know and to be local with my family nearby is important."

