Luke Hyam: Southend United sign former Ipswich Town midfielder
- From the section Southend
League One side Southend United have signed former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam on an initial two-year deal.
The 26-year-old left the Tractor Boys this summer after 15 years and 146 appearances for his hometown club.
He returned from an 18-month injury layoff in January and has the option for a third year at Roots Hall.
"First and foremost I just want to get back playing football. For the last two or three years I haven't played regularly," Hyam told the club website.
