Nicky Law: Exeter City sign former Bradford midfielder on free transfer

Nicky Law made 88 appearances for Bradford City after joining from Rangers in June 2016

Exeter City have signed midfielder Nicky Law on a free transfer after he left League One side Bradford City at the end of last season.

Law, 30, began his career at Sheffield United and has also had spells with Rotherham United and Rangers.

"He is a good player, a League One player, it's as simple as that. I'm delighted to have secured him as a signing," boss Matt Taylor said.

"He's going to be a very good player for us going forward."

