Watford sign Italian defender Adam Masina from Bologna

Adam Masina (left) has played 99 times in Serie A for Bologna

Watford have signed defender Adam Masina from Serie A side Bologna for a reported £3.5m.

The 24-year-old left back has agreed a five-year deal at the Premier League side, who finished 14th in the league last season.

The Morocco-born player is a former Italy Under-21 international and has played 131 times for Bologna.

He is Watford's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro and Ben Wilmot.

Spanish winger Deulofeu, 23, joined for an initial fee of £11.5m from Barcelona, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Vicarage Road.

Full-back Navarro, 22, who is a left-back, arrived from Espanyol for an undisclosed fee while centre-back Wilmot, 19, joined from Stevenage.