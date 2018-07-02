Arsenal: Sokratis Papastathopoulos joins from Borussia Dortmund on 'long-term' deal

Arsenal have signed Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old joins on a "long-term" deal from Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.

He made 186 appearances for the club after joining from Werder Bremen in 2013, having also played for Genoa and AC Milan.

Papastathopoulos has 79 international caps for Greece and will wear the number five shirt for the Gunners.

More to follow.