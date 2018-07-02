Neymar: Real Madrid deny 'outright false' report they want to sign PSG striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Real Madrid have denied Spanish TV reports that they are trying to sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar.

The 26-year-old, who PSG signed for £200m from Barcelona last summer, has scored two goals at the World Cup to help Brazil to the quarter-finals.

A Real statement read: "The information issued tonight by TVE is outright false.

"Real Madrid has not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player."

TVE claimed that Real had offered 310m euros (£275m) for the forward - which would break the world record that was set when he joined PSG a year ago.

It added: "Real Madrid is surprised that Spanish public television has been able to broadcast absolutely false information without anyone contacting any of the parties to contrast the alleged information that could easily have been denied."

Earlier in the day, Neymar scored as Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 of the World Cup - in a performance which was also ridiculed for playacting.

He scored 28 goals in 30 games for French champions PSG in a season cut short by injury and has been regularly linked to Real.