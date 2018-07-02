Tuesday's gossip back pages

Mirror
England face Colombia on Tuesday night so here's Harry Kane pointing on the back page of the Mirror
Telegraph
Here's Kane in training on the back of the Telegraph
Express
Here's England having a party in the Express
Star
Here's England enjoying training in the Star
Times
Here's England pointing the way to the quarter-finals in the Times
Guardian
And here's Belgium celebrating their win over Japan in the Guardian

Top Stories