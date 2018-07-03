England v Colombia: Who should take penalties in World Cup shootout?

Harry Kane has already scored two penalties at the World Cup

England face Colombia in the World Cup last 16 knowing penalties could be required as they aim to reach the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions have the worst shootout record in the tournament's history, having lost all three of the ones they have been involved in (West Germany 1990, Argentina 1998 and Portugal 2006).

Manager Gareth Southgate says he has been working since March to prepare his side for such an eventuality, adding that it is important his players "own the situation".

So, if it comes to a shootout, which players would you most want stepping forward for England?

To help you make your choice, here are the records of those players who have taken penalties in club and international football:

Player Taken Scored Missed % scored Figures since 2011-11. Does not include penalties taken in non-league Dele Alli 1 1 0 100 Gary Cahill 1 1 0 100 Jordan Henderson 1 1 0 100 John Stones 1 1 0 100 Kyle Walker 1 1 0 100 Harry Kane 27 22 5 81 Jamie Vardy 15 12 3 80 Ashley Young 7 4 3 57 Harry Maguire 4 2 0 50 Raheem Sterling 2 1 1 50 Danny Welbeck 2 1 1 50 Phil Jones 1 0 1 0 Jesse Lingard 1 0 1 0

