England v Colombia: Who should take penalties in World Cup shootout?
England face Colombia in the World Cup last 16 knowing penalties could be required as they aim to reach the quarter-finals.
The Three Lions have the worst shootout record in the tournament's history, having lost all three of the ones they have been involved in (West Germany 1990, Argentina 1998 and Portugal 2006).
Manager Gareth Southgate says he has been working since March to prepare his side for such an eventuality, adding that it is important his players "own the situation".
So, if it comes to a shootout, which players would you most want stepping forward for England?
To help you make your choice, here are the records of those players who have taken penalties in club and international football:
|Player
|Taken
|Scored
|Missed
|% scored
|Figures since 2011-11. Does not include penalties taken in non-league
|Dele Alli
|1
|1
|0
|100
|Gary Cahill
|1
|1
|0
|100
|Jordan Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|100
|John Stones
|1
|1
|0
|100
|Kyle Walker
|1
|1
|0
|100
|Harry Kane
|27
|22
|5
|81
|Jamie Vardy
|15
|12
|3
|80
|Ashley Young
|7
|4
|3
|57
|Harry Maguire
|4
|2
|0
|50
|Raheem Sterling
|2
|1
|1
|50
|Danny Welbeck
|2
|1
|1
|50
|Phil Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jesse Lingard
|1
|0
|1
|0
Rank your top five and share with your friends.
Who should take England's penalties?
With England facing the possibility of penalties now they are into the knockout rounds, who would you want to take the spot-kicks in a shootout?