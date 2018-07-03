England v Colombia: Who should take penalties in World Cup shootout?

Harry Kane scores a penalty against Panama
Harry Kane has already scored two penalties at the World Cup

England face Colombia in the World Cup last 16 knowing penalties could be required as they aim to reach the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions have the worst shootout record in the tournament's history, having lost all three of the ones they have been involved in (West Germany 1990, Argentina 1998 and Portugal 2006).

Manager Gareth Southgate says he has been working since March to prepare his side for such an eventuality, adding that it is important his players "own the situation".

So, if it comes to a shootout, which players would you most want stepping forward for England?

To help you make your choice, here are the records of those players who have taken penalties in club and international football:

PlayerTakenScoredMissed% scored
Figures since 2011-11. Does not include penalties taken in non-league
Dele Alli110100
Gary Cahill110100
Jordan Henderson110100
John Stones110100
Kyle Walker110100
Harry Kane2722581
Jamie Vardy1512380
Ashley Young74357
Harry Maguire42050
Raheem Sterling21150
Danny Welbeck21150
Phil Jones1010
Jesse Lingard1010

Rank your top five and share with your friends.

Who should take England's penalties?

