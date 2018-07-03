World Cup 2018: Poland coach Adam Nawalka to step down

Nawalka replaced Waldemar Fornalik as Poland coach in 2013

Poland coach Adam Nawalka will step down at the end of July, following his team's early World Cup exit.

The 60-year-old's contract was due to expire after the tournament anyway and the Polish FA have decided not to extend it.

Poland lost their opening two Group H games and were the first European side to be knocked out in Russia.

"We will try to build a national team in a new way," said the Poland Football Association's Zbigniew Boniek.

Nawalka, who won 34 caps as a player for his country, said he takes "full responsibility" for the team's failure at a joint news conference with Boniek.

"Of course I feel responsible that we did not meet expectations, we did not meet our plans, ambitions, our fans' expectations... that we disappointed."

A 1-0 win in their third and final group match against Japan was not enough for Poland to avoid finishing bottom.