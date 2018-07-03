Sam Johnstone: Man Utd goalkeeper joins West Bromwich Albion for £6.5m

Sam Johnstone has had loan spells at Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster, Preston and Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone for an initial £6.5m fee.

The 25-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal, has not made a senior appearance for United and spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

He played 48 times for Villa last term, ending with their loss to Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

"Now it's time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here," said Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Watford are interested in signing Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster, who previously spent two seasons on loan with the Hornets and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

Craig Dawson, who like Foster refused to go on West Brom's pre-season trip to Portugal last week, is likely to train on his own until his future is resolved.

