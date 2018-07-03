Tristan Abrahams: Exeter City sign Norwich City forward on loan
League Two side Exeter City have signed Norwich City forward Tristan Abrahams on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old joined the Canaries from Leyton Orient in July 2017 but is yet to play a first-team game for the Championship club.
He made nine League Two appearances for the O's in 2016-17, scoring two goals.
"He will work his socks off and he has a good personality for a young lad in terms of his work rate," Exeter boss Matt Taylor told the club website.
