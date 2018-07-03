Gavin Reilly: Bristol Rovers sign former St Mirren striker

Gavin Reilly (centre) has scored 55 career league goals in 206 games

League One Bristol Rovers have signed striker Gavin Reilly on a free transfer after he left Scottish side St Mirren at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old Scot scored 22 goals in 44 games last season as St Mirren won promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Reilly, who has agreed an undisclosed-length deal, has played for Hearts and Dunfermline north of the border.

"I'm happy to get everything over the line and I'm really looking forward to getting started," he said.

Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told the club website: "He's at an age now where he is looking for consistency and I believe we have the environment here where he can flourish."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.