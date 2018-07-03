Graham Barrow: Wrexham appoint experienced coach to assist Ricketts

From the section

Graham Barrow was in caretaker charge of Wigan at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season, but could not steer the Latics away from the Championship relegation zone

New Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts has appointed experienced Wigan Athletic coach Graham Barrow to be his assistant manager at the Racecourse Ground.

Barrow, 64, has served as a caretaker boss at Wigan on three separate occasions having joined the Latics to work with former Swansea City boss Roberto Martinez in 2009.

Last season Barrow worked for AFC Fylde as their head of football development.

Barrow has also previously managed Chester, Rochdale and Bury.