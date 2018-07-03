Ben Heneghan: Blackpool sign defender on season-long loan from Sheffield United

Ben Heneghan's only appearance for Sheffield United came in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Preston North End in January
Blackpool have signed defender Ben Heneghan on a season-long loan from Championship side Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old joined the Blades from Scottish club Motherwell last season but has yet to make a league appearance for them.

"I'm delighted to bring Ben to the club and I'd like to thank Sheffield United, who paid a considerable transfer fee for him," boss Gary Bowyer said.

"His addition will bring more size and stature in both boxes."

