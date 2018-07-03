Johan Branger: Oldham sign midfielder from FC Dieppe

Johan Bragner
Johan Bragner came through the youth ranks at Auxerre

League Two Oldham have signed midfielder Johan Branger from French side FC Dieppe on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old, capped once by Gabon, scored 11 goals in 26 games for fifth-tier Dieppe last season.

Branger told the club website: "I'm happy to be part of the Oldham Athletic family and can't wait to challenge myself in England."

Meanwhile, winger Gevaro Nepomuceno has signed a one-year contract extension with Frankie Bunn's side.

Nepomuceno, 25, scored one goal in 30 appearances for the Latics last season.

