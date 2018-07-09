Champions League: Ludogorets Razgrad v Crusaders (Wed)

BBC coverage

Crusaders will be without two of their most experienced players for the first leg of their Champions League qualifier away to PFC Ludogorets of Bulgaria.

Skipper Colin Coates and defender Sean Ward will miss the game on Wednesday as they are on holiday.

Crues manager Stephen Baxter believes his side face a "mammoth task" against a team that reached the Champions League group stages in 2014/15.

"We know that Ludogorets are a top, top side," said Baxter.

"The league they play in is of a high standard and they have competed against Liverpool recently in the Champions League group stages.

"This is a mammoth task for us and we also have to think about the heat, which will be very difficult for our lads."

Crusaders have introduced a more full-time set-up this season, which will see the majority of the squad training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as well as on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

While enthusiastic about the impact it will have on the club, Baxter insisted that the gulf between the Irish Premiership champions and their Bulgarian counterparts is still huge.

"Ludogorets are probably about five levels above us," Baxter continued.

"They have been on a two-week training camp in Austria where they played five games - that's the difference in terms of the money being spent.

"I looked at the values of their players and it is £1.3m or £1.4m - those are the levels these teams are competing at.

"We are trying our best and taking on a more professional attitude, but we are still light years away from these full-time professional clubs."

Crusaders' most recent Champions League experience was when they played FC Copenhagen in the 2016 qualifier second round

Crusaders last reached the Champions League in 2016, when they lost to then-Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the second qualifying round.

They competed in the Europa League in 2017, going out in the first qualifying round to an injury time goal against FK Liepaja in Latvia.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, reached the last 32 of last season's Europa League.

Baxter, who himself has signed a new five-year contract as full-time Crusaders manager, hopes the experience of recent European campaigns will help his side compete in the Ludogorets Arena.

"We've been down these roads before over the last five or six seasons," he added.

"We know what to expect and how to deal with it. We will go out there and put our best foot forward.

"The more of this type of fixture that we can play, the better, and we also have the added opportunity of going into the Europa League should we lose.

"We got ourselves here by right and we are looking forward to the challenge.

"Win, lose or draw we will get lots from this game."

Crusaders, who won the Irish Premiership title on the last day of the 2017-18 season, will earn a minimum £700,000 from their European campaign.

The first leg tie kicks off at 18:00 BST.